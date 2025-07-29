Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China has an insatiable appetite for durian. Is it a boon or a curse for Indonesia?

By Hasya Nindita
China's growing appetite for durian has mobilized investors in southeast Asia, and Indonesia is looking to get in on the action. But the move doesn't come without environmental and social risks.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Margot K: “What began as a modest bookshelf has grown into a LGBTIQ+ library with over 400 titles”
~ NATO has deep divisions – but why is Spain its most openly critical member?
~ View from The Hill: Albanese wants international cover before Australia recognises Palestine as a state
~ France is set to recognise the state of Palestine and the UK may follow – but what does it really mean?
~ In Gaza, mounting evidence of famine and widespread starvation
~ New Bill Could Curb Exploitation of US Gig Workers
~ Air-dropping food into Gaza is a ‘smokescreen’ – this is what must be done to prevent mass starvation
~ From futuristic design icon to environmental villain – the 80-year history of the plastic chair
~ Iraq: Damage to Kurdistan Region Oil Fields Puts Rights at Risk
~ Pakistan: Sanitation workers facing systemic discrimination and other rights violations need better legal protection – new report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter