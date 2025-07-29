Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NATO has deep divisions – but why is Spain its most openly critical member?

By Waya Quiviger, Professor of Practice of Gobal Governance and Development, IE University
Many observers, including NATO’s official communications site, hailed last month’s NATO summit as “historic”, primarily due to a landmark pledge by core member states to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 – a significant shift from the current target of 2%.

President Trump played a key role in pushing for this increase and has framed the summit as a major foreign policy win. “It’s a great victory for everybody, I think, and we will be equalised,” Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Margot K: “What began as a modest bookshelf has grown into a LGBTIQ+ library with over 400 titles”
~ China has an insatiable appetite for durian. Is it a boon or a curse for Indonesia?
~ View from The Hill: Albanese wants international cover before Australia recognises Palestine as a state
~ France is set to recognise the state of Palestine and the UK may follow – but what does it really mean?
~ In Gaza, mounting evidence of famine and widespread starvation
~ New Bill Could Curb Exploitation of US Gig Workers
~ Air-dropping food into Gaza is a ‘smokescreen’ – this is what must be done to prevent mass starvation
~ From futuristic design icon to environmental villain – the 80-year history of the plastic chair
~ Iraq: Damage to Kurdistan Region Oil Fields Puts Rights at Risk
~ Pakistan: Sanitation workers facing systemic discrimination and other rights violations need better legal protection – new report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter