Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Bill Could Curb Exploitation of US Gig Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A food delivery driver in Lone Tree, Colorado, March 30, 2020. © 2020 David Zalubowski/AP Photo The gig economy runs on hidden rules. Every day, millions of workers in the United States log into apps like Uber, DoorDash, and Amazon Flex to earn a living, without knowing how much they’ll be paid, how jobs are assigned, or if they might be kicked off a platform and why.A new bill in Congress could change that.On July 24, Senators Brian Schatz and Chris Murphy introduced the Empowering App-Based Workers Act, a landmark proposal to bring much-needed transparency and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
