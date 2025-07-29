Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Damage to Kurdistan Region Oil Fields Puts Rights at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
The Sarsang oilfield operated by HKN Energy, after a drone attack, in Duhok province, Iraq, July 17, 2025. © 2025 Azad Lashkari/Reuters (Beirut) – Drone strikes on five oil fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) by unknown groups between July 14 and 16, 2025, significantly damaged the region's energy production, Human Rights Watch said today.The drone strikes mark a dangerous escalation in a long-running dispute between Baghdad and Erbil over the control and distribution of oil revenues. As part of this dispute, Baghdad has been withholding funds for the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
