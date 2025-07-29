Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Greens’ expulsion of a co-founder is unlikely to jeopardise the party’s future

By Nathan Fioritti, Lecturer in Politics, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
As the fallout of the expulsion of Australian Greens co-founder Drew Hutton continues, Hutton and others have claimed the Greens have “lost their way” and are “in real trouble”.

Do such claims stand up?

Hutton’s expulsion


Hutton – who co-founded the Australian Greens alongside former leader Bob Brown in the early 1990s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
