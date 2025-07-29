Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Sanitation workers facing systemic discrimination and other rights violations need better legal protection – new report

By Amnesty International
Pakistan’s authorities must ensure robust protections for sanitation workers both in law and practice against institutionalized religious and caste-based discrimination, Amnesty International said in a new report highlighting widespread human rights violations within the sector. “Cut Us Open and See That We Bleed Like Them”: Discrimination and Stigmatization of Sanitation Workers in Pakistan, documents how […] The post Pakistan: Sanitation workers facing systemic discrimination and other rights violations need better legal protection – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
