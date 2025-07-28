Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My child is always losing and forgetting things. How can I help – without making it worse?

By Celia Harris, Associate Professor in Cognitive Science, Western Sydney University
Penny Van Bergen, Associate Professor in the Psychology of Education, Macquarie University
As school returns, parents and teachers might each be faced with the familiar chorus of “I can’t find my school jumper” and “I left my hat at home”. For parents of older kids, the stakes may be even higher: lost mobile phones or laptops left on the bus.

As parents, it can be tempting to take charge by packing schoolbags yourself, or texting older children a list of things to remember at the end of each day.

However, doing everything for your child robs them of an opportunity to learn.

What’s happening in their developing brain?


Our kids, in their busy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Arakan Army Oppresses Rohingya Muslims
~ As Trump has pulled back from the highest tariffs, this chart shows the economic shock has eased
~ As US climate data-gathering is gutted, Australian forecasting is now at real risk
~ ‘I was very fearful of my parents’: new research shows how parents can use coercive control on their children
~ ‘No filter can fix that face’: how online body shaming harms teenage girls
~ I’m not First Nations, but I want to wear First Nations fashion. Is that okay?
~ To protect coral reefs, we must also protect the people who depend on them
~ All women — not just mothers — could benefit from more workplace flexibility
~ Telling stories: the 4 ways micro-influencers build and keep their loyal audiences
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli organizations conclude Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in another milestone for accountability efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter