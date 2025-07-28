My child is always losing and forgetting things. How can I help – without making it worse?
By Celia Harris, Associate Professor in Cognitive Science, Western Sydney University
Penny Van Bergen, Associate Professor in the Psychology of Education, Macquarie University
As school returns, parents and teachers might each be faced with the familiar chorus of “I can’t find my school jumper” and “I left my hat at home”. For parents of older kids, the stakes may be even higher: lost mobile phones or laptops left on the bus.
As parents, it can be tempting to take charge by packing schoolbags yourself, or texting older children a list of things to remember at the end of each day.
However, doing everything for your child robs them of an opportunity to learn.
What’s happening in their developing brain?
Our kids, in their busy…
- Monday, July 28, 2025