Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m not First Nations, but I want to wear First Nations fashion. Is that okay?

By Treena Clark, Chancellor’s Indigenous Research Fellow, Faculty of Design and Society, University of Technology Sydney
If you’re not First Nations yourself, you may have found yourself asking if it is okay for you to wear First Nations fashion.

What can you buy? How do First Nations people feel about ally wear?

To help answer this, I spoke with 20 First Nations Knowledge Holders from Tarntanya/Adelaide, Naarm/Melbourne and Warrane/Sydney…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Arakan Army Oppresses Rohingya Muslims
~ As Trump has pulled back from the highest tariffs, this chart shows the economic shock has eased
~ As US climate data-gathering is gutted, Australian forecasting is now at real risk
~ ‘I was very fearful of my parents’: new research shows how parents can use coercive control on their children
~ ‘No filter can fix that face’: how online body shaming harms teenage girls
~ My child is always losing and forgetting things. How can I help – without making it worse?
~ To protect coral reefs, we must also protect the people who depend on them
~ All women — not just mothers — could benefit from more workplace flexibility
~ Telling stories: the 4 ways micro-influencers build and keep their loyal audiences
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli organizations conclude Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in another milestone for accountability efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter