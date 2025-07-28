All women — not just mothers — could benefit from more workplace flexibility
By Anja Krstic, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, York University, Canada
Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Janice Yue-Yan Lam, PhD candidate in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Winny Shen, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
New research highlights that the career outcomes of both women with and without children are negatively impacted by engaging in unpaid labour.
- Monday, July 28, 2025