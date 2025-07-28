Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
All women — not just mothers — could benefit from more workplace flexibility

By Anja Krstic, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, York University, Canada
Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Janice Yue-Yan Lam, PhD candidate in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Winny Shen, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
New research highlights that the career outcomes of both women with and without children are negatively impacted by engaging in unpaid labour.The Conversation


