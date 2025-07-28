Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Telling stories: the 4 ways micro-influencers build and keep their loyal audiences

By Shahper Richter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Alexander Richter, Professor of Information Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Drew Franklin, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The rise of social media was quickly followed by the advent of the “influencer” – an online content creator who builds credibility within a specific niche, giving them the power to shape opinions and purchasing decisions.

This skill lies at the heart of the influencer-marketing industry, a juggernaut projected to be worth around US$32 billion this year. On Instagram alone, which boasts more than two billion users, an estimated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To protect coral reefs, we must also protect the people who depend on them
~ All women — not just mothers — could benefit from more workplace flexibility
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli organizations conclude Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in another milestone for accountability efforts
~ Iran: Horrifying secret executions amid mounting political repression
~ Mountains of fire: what hillwalking with my father taught me about the origins of oil exploration
~ My new history of romanticism shows how enslavement shaped European culture
~ Street lamps aren’t the only form of artificial light pollution – here’s how to create darker nights
~ Older adults who follow healthy diets accumulate chronic diseases more slowly – new study
~ Smart cities start with people, not technology: lessons from Westbury, Johannesburg
~ Kippie Moeketsi at 100: the soul-stirring story of a South African jazz legend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter