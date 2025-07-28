Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israeli organizations conclude Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in another milestone for accountability efforts

By Amnesty International
Following the landmark publication of two reports by leading Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, which concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:  “With the publication of these two reports, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel […] The post Israel/OPT: Israeli organizations conclude Israel committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in another milestone for accountability efforts  appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
