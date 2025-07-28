Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Horrifying secret executions amid mounting political repression

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arbitrary executions of tortured political dissidents, Behrouz Ehsani, 69, and Mehdi Hassani, 48, in secret in Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, Alborz province, on 27 July, Kristine Beckerle, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, said:  “Behrouz Ehsani and Mehdi Hassani were executed arbitrarily amid Iran’s horrific execution […] The post Iran: Horrifying secret executions amid mounting political repression  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
