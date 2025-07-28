Tolerance.ca
Mountains of fire: what hillwalking with my father taught me about the origins of oil exploration

By Yvonne Reddick, Reader in English Literature and Creative Writing, University of Lancashire
“Far over the misty mountains cold,” Dad read. Every evening before my light was turned out, he read me a story about a hobbit who left his comfortable burrow to journey to the Lonely Mountain. Searching for gold at the mountain’s roots, talking to eagles, scaring wolves off by starting a forest fire, tricking a dragon: these were the tales he read to me.

We lived in a granite house on the western edge of Aberdeen. Mum planted rhubarb and runner beans in the garden. Summer holidays meant going to Aviemore, in the lap of the Cairngorm mountains. We’d stay in a wooden chalet, where knots…The Conversation


© The Conversation
