Street lamps aren’t the only form of artificial light pollution – here’s how to create darker nights
By Georgia MacMillan, PhD Scholar - Research Ireland Employment Based Scheme, University of Galway
Marie Mahon, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Galway
Thérèse Conway, Lecturer, School of Geography, University of Galway
Light Pollution is a significant environmental issue and is spreading rapidly. The good news is that it is easy to fix - find out how here…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 28, 2025