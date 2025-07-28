Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older adults who follow healthy diets accumulate chronic diseases more slowly – new study

By Adrián Carballo Casla, Postdoctoral Researcher in Geriatric Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Amaia Calderón-Larrañaga, Associate Professor at the Aging Research Center, Karolinska Institutet
David Abbad Gomez, PhD Candidate, Department of Epidemiology and Evaluation, Hospital del Mar Research Institute, Barcelona
A 15-year study found older adults with healthy diets aged better and developed diseases more slowly, contrary to those eating more inflammatory foods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mountains of fire: what hillwalking with my father taught me about the origins of oil exploration
~ My new history of romanticism shows how enslavement shaped European culture
~ Street lamps aren’t the only form of artificial light pollution – here’s how to create darker nights
~ Smart cities start with people, not technology: lessons from Westbury, Johannesburg
~ Kippie Moeketsi at 100: the soul-stirring story of a South African jazz legend
~ Africa’s smallholder farmers are using bright ideas to adapt to climate change: G20 countries should fund their efforts
~ Extreme weather affects mental health: what vulnerable women in Kenya told us
~ Armed banditry is becoming a crisis in Nigeria: why fixing the police is key
~ How to improve university EDI policies so they address Jewish identity and antisemitism
~ Our kids’ recess at school is essential to well-being and learning — and shouldn’t be scaled back
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter