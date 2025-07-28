Older adults who follow healthy diets accumulate chronic diseases more slowly – new study
By Adrián Carballo Casla, Postdoctoral Researcher in Geriatric Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Amaia Calderón-Larrañaga, Associate Professor at the Aging Research Center, Karolinska Institutet
David Abbad Gomez, PhD Candidate, Department of Epidemiology and Evaluation, Hospital del Mar Research Institute, Barcelona
A 15-year study found older adults with healthy diets aged better and developed diseases more slowly, contrary to those eating more inflammatory foods.
© The Conversation
