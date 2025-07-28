Africa’s smallholder farmers are using bright ideas to adapt to climate change: G20 countries should fund their efforts
By Olaoluwa Omoniyi Olarewaju, Honorary Research Fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Lloyd Baiyegunhi, Professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Olaniyi Fawole, Full Professor, SARChI Research Chair and Director of Postharvest and Agroprocessing Research Centre, University of Johannesburg
Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems and Health and Director of The Lancet Countdown in Africa, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Agriculture is not just a victim of climate change. It is key to the solution. It must receive the same attention globally as fossil fuels and energy transitions.
