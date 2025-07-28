Tolerance.ca
Extreme weather affects mental health: what vulnerable women in Kenya told us

By Cyprian M. Mostert, Assistant Professor, Global Health Economics , Brain Health Economist, Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health at Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin., Aga Khan University
Climatic shocks and environmental changes are increasingly recognised as one of the greatest threats to human health of the 21st century. Extreme weather, such as heatwaves, tropical cyclones, heavy rainfall, floods, wildfires and droughts, can trigger mental and physical ill-health. Individuals living in poor settings and rural areas are likely to be worst hit by these climatic shocks, given that many experience


© The Conversation -
