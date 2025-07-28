Our kids’ recess at school is essential to well-being and learning — and shouldn’t be scaled back
By Lauren McNamara, Research Scientist (Diversity and Equity in Schools), Diversity Insitute, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Time to play, move, connect with peers and breathe is a vital part of learning and essential to academic motivation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 28, 2025