How the internet and its bots are sabotaging scientific research
By Mark Forshaw, Professor of Health Psychology, Edge Hill University
Jekaterina Schneider, Research Fellow of Sport Psychology, University of the West of England
There was a time, just a couple of decades ago, when researchers in psychology and health always had to engage with people face-to-face or using the telephone. The worst case scenario was sending questionnaire packs out to postal addresses and waiting for handwritten replies.
So we either literally met our participants, or we had multiple corroborating points of evidence that indicated we were dealing with a real person who was, therefore, likely to be telling us the truth about themselves.
Since then, technology has done what it always does – creating opportunities for…
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 28, 2025