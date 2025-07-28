Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Planning to take a degree taught in English when it’s not your first language? Here are some tips for success

By Una Cunningham, Professor emerita, Department of Teaching and Learning, Stockholm University
Every year, millions of students from all parts of the globe study for a degree through a language other than their first, usually English. In 2023, 25% of all higher education students in the UK were international students.

The understanding is that the incoming students will have, or develop, enough…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mountains of fire: what hillwalking with my father taught me about the origins of oil exploration
~ My new history of romanticism shows how enslavement shaped European culture
~ Street lamps aren’t the only form of artificial light pollution – here’s how to create darker nights
~ Older adults who follow healthy diets accumulate chronic diseases more slowly – new study
~ Smart cities start with people, not technology: lessons from Westbury, Johannesburg
~ Kippie Moeketsi at 100: the soul-stirring story of a South African jazz legend
~ Africa’s smallholder farmers are using bright ideas to adapt to climate change: G20 countries should fund their efforts
~ Extreme weather affects mental health: what vulnerable women in Kenya told us
~ Armed banditry is becoming a crisis in Nigeria: why fixing the police is key
~ How to improve university EDI policies so they address Jewish identity and antisemitism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter