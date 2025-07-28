Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado’s Marshall Fire survivors find healing and meaning through oral history project

By Kathryn E. Goldfarb, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Colorado Boulder
Lucas Rozell, Research Assistant, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
The Colorado Marshall Fire killed two people and destroyed over 1,000 structures on Dec. 30, 2021.

The news cycle has long since moved on, but people impacted by the fire are still recovering. Part of that process is through storytelling.

The Louisville Historical Museum, which is located 10 miles east of Boulder, later…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
