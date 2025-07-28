Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safeguarding LGBTQ+ people in Ghana: Interview with Joskine Atsuvia, human rights activist

By Zita Zage
"As a queer man living in a country where LGBTQ+ identities are heavily criminalized, I have faced frequent online abuse, including targeted homophobic slurs, threats of physical harm..."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Fibremaxxing’ is trending – here’s why that could be a problem
~ Netflix is now using generative AI – but it risks leaving viewers and creatives behind
~ Yazidi genocide victims offered glimmer of hope for justice – but challenges remain
~ Tech giant Palantir helps the US government monitor its citizens. Its CEO wants Silicon Valley to find its moral compass
~ Top Australian writers urge Albanese to abolish Job-Ready Graduates, calling their humanities degrees life changing
~ Precious finger traces from First Nations ancestors revealed in a glittering mountain cave in Australia
~ Venezuela: Political Persecution a Year After Elections
~ Australia’s rat uprising: footage provides first evidence of native rakali attacking introduced black rat
~ AI for the ancient world: how a new machine learning system can help make sense of Latin inscriptions
~ Syria: Authorities must investigate abductions of Alawite women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter