Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Women Continue to Fight for Bodily Autonomy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women walk past razor barricades along a roadside in Kabul on December 8, 2024. © 2025 Ahmad Sahelarman/AFP via Getty Images Since July 16, the Taliban have arrested dozens of women and girls in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, for allegedly violating Taliban dress codes. The slew of arrests mark yet another continuation of the Taliban’s relentless attack on women’s autonomy, causing fear and intimidation for women and girls across Afghanistan.The arrests deepen the Taliban’s enforcement of their outrageous August 2024 “vice and virtue” decree requiring women…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tech giant Palantir helps the US government monitor its citizens. Its CEO wants Silicon Valley to find its moral compass
~ Top Australian writers urge Albanese to abolish Job-Ready Graduates, calling their humanities degrees life changing
~ Precious finger traces from First Nations ancestors revealed in a glittering mountain cave in Australia
~ Venezuela: Political Persecution a Year After Elections
~ Australia’s rat uprising: footage provides first evidence of native rakali attacking introduced black rat
~ AI for the ancient world: how a new machine learning system can help make sense of Latin inscriptions
~ Syria: Authorities must investigate abductions of Alawite women and girls
~ Does yellow mucus mean you need antibiotics? What phlegm can – and can’t – say about your health
~ UN climate chief tells Australia to ‘go big’ with its 2035 emissions reduction target
~ Poor mental health often plays a role in adults killing children. But it is primarily about violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter