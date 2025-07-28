Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Political Persecution a Year After Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of detainees take part in a demonstration demanding the release of political prisoners in front of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Caracas on November 21, 2024.  © 2024 FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Venezuelan authorities are carrying out widespread abuses against critics through politically motivated arrests, a year after the presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today.Hours after polls closed on July 28, 2024, the Electoral Council declared that Nicolás Maduro had been re-elected. International observers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
