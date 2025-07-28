Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI for the ancient world: how a new machine learning system can help make sense of Latin inscriptions

By Trevor Evans, Associate Professor, History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
If you believe the hype, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is the future. However, new research suggests the technology may also improve our understanding of the past.

A team of computer scientists from Google DeepMind, working with classicists and archaeologists from universities in the United Kingdom and Greece, described a new machine-learning system designed to help experts to understand ancient Latin inscriptions.

Named Aeneas (after the mythical…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
