Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Authorities must investigate abductions of Alawite women and girls

By Amnesty International
The Syrian government must urgently step up efforts to prevent gender-based violence and promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate cases of abducted and kidnapped Alawite women and girls, and hold perpetrators accountable, Amnesty International said today.    Since February 2025, Amnesty International has received credible reports of at least 36 Alawite women and girls, aged between […] The post Syria: Authorities must investigate abductions of Alawite women and girls   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
