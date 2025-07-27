Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Critics claim gender clinics are seeing an excess of trans boys. But new data suggest otherwise

By Ken Pang, Senior Principal Research Fellow and Group Leader, Transgender Health Research Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Anja Ravine, Research Fellow, Transgender Health Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Some claim ‘social contagion’ is driving teenagers who were assigned female at birth to identify as transgender and seek medical care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
