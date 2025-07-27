Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There’s enough natural hydrogen in the Earth’s crust to help power the green energy transition

By Omid Haeri Ardakani, Research scientist at Natural Resources Canada; Andjunct associate professor, University of Calgary
Barbara Sherwood Lollar, Professor, Earth Sciences, University of Toronto
Chris Ballentine, Chair of Geochemistry, University of Oxford
Vast deposits of naturally occurring hydrogen hold promise for a green future. However, policies need to be enacted for the extraction and circulation of hydrogen.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Marvel’s Fantastic Four discovered the human in the superhuman
~ Women’s rugby is booming, but safety relies on borrowed assumptions from the men’s game
~ Iranian Canadians watch the Israel-U.S. war in Iran from afar
~ How do politicians view democracy? It depends on whether they win or lose
~ Donald Trump cannot make the Epstein files go away. Will this be the story that brings him down?
~ 3D printed food: yuck or yes? Researchers ask South African consumers
~ Young Nigerians learn about democracy at school: how it’s shaping future voters
~ Long-COVID, viruses and ‘zombie’ cells: new research looks for links to chronic fatigue and brain fog
~ Uganda’s land eviction crisis: do populist state measures actually fix problems?
~ How oil tanker disasters changed summer for a Russian resort city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter