There’s enough natural hydrogen in the Earth’s crust to help power the green energy transition
By Omid Haeri Ardakani, Research scientist at Natural Resources Canada; Andjunct associate professor, University of Calgary
Barbara Sherwood Lollar, Professor, Earth Sciences, University of Toronto
Chris Ballentine, Chair of Geochemistry, University of Oxford
Vast deposits of naturally occurring hydrogen hold promise for a green future. However, policies need to be enacted for the extraction and circulation of hydrogen.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 27, 2025