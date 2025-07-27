Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3D printed food: yuck or yes? Researchers ask South African consumers

By Oluwafemi Adebo, Professor of Food Technology and Director of the Centre for Innovative Food Research (CIFR), University of Johannesburg
Nicole Cunningham, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
Would you eat food that was printed by a machine? 3D printed food is built up by equipment (a 3D food printer), layer after layer, using edible pastes, dough and food slurries in three-dimensional forms. These machines use digital models to produce precise, often personalised food items. Most 3D printed foods are made from nutrient-dense sources (plant and animal), which means they can offer health benefits.

The global market for 3D printed food is growing. It’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s enough natural hydrogen in the Earth’s crust to help power the green energy transition
~ How Marvel’s Fantastic Four discovered the human in the superhuman
~ Women’s rugby is booming, but safety relies on borrowed assumptions from the men’s game
~ Iranian Canadians watch the Israel-U.S. war in Iran from afar
~ How do politicians view democracy? It depends on whether they win or lose
~ Donald Trump cannot make the Epstein files go away. Will this be the story that brings him down?
~ Young Nigerians learn about democracy at school: how it’s shaping future voters
~ Long-COVID, viruses and ‘zombie’ cells: new research looks for links to chronic fatigue and brain fog
~ Uganda’s land eviction crisis: do populist state measures actually fix problems?
~ How oil tanker disasters changed summer for a Russian resort city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS