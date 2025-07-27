Long-COVID, viruses and ‘zombie’ cells: new research looks for links to chronic fatigue and brain fog
By Burtram C. Fielding, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Stellenbosch University
Etheresia Pretorius, Distinguished Professor in Physiological Sciences, Stellenbosch University
Massimo Nunes, Postdoctoral Research Fellow , Stellenbosch University
Millions of people who recover from infections like COVID-19, influenza and glandular fever are affected by long-lasting symptoms. These include chronic fatigue, brain fog, exercise intolerance, dizziness, muscle or joint pain and gut problems. And many of these symptoms worsen after exercise, a phenomenon known as post-exertional malaise.
Medically the symptoms are known as myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The World Health Organization classifies this as a post viral fatigue syndrome, and it is recognised…
