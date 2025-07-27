Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s land eviction crisis: do populist state measures actually fix problems?

By Rose Nakayi, Senior Lecturer of Law, Makerere University
Jörg Wiegratz, Associate Professor of Global Political Economy and Development, University of Leeds
Populism is rife in various African countries. This political ideology responds to and takes advantage of a situation where a large section of people feels exploited, marginalised or disempowered. It sets up “the people” against “the other”. It promises solidarity with the excluded by addressing their grievances. Populism targets broad social groups, operating across ethnicity and class.

But how does populism fare when it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
