Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Which wildfire smoke plumes are hazardous? New satellite tech can map them in 3D for air quality alerts at neighborhood scale

By Jun Wang, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
As wildfire smoke becomes a frequent summer hazard across large parts of the US, knowing the risk at the neighborhood scale matters for human health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My identity is a wave
~ Sudan is bleeding in silence: A humanitarian crisis the world cannot ignore
~ The case involving Istanbul's former mayor puts Turkey's judiciary under the spotlight
~ Thailand/Cambodia: Protect Civilians Amid Border Clashes
~ Endemic viral fever overwhelms hospitals in Bangladesh's capital
~ Neanderthals likely ate fermented meat with a side of maggots
~ In hard-hitting human rights address, Guterres calls for urgent action on Gaza, authoritarianism and climate justice
~ New polling: Reform is winning over Britain’s Christian support
~ Fear of crime is a useful political tool, even if the data doesn’t back it up
~ Channel crossings: life in ‘microcamps’ on the French border, and how they are changing crossing attempts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter