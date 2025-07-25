Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand/Cambodia: Protect Civilians Amid Border Clashes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodians who fled Thai-Cambodian border clashes line up to receive assistance in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, July 25, 2025. © 2025 Heng Sinith/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia involving explosive weapons have killed and injured civilians since fighting began on July 24, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The two countries have longstanding border disputes, but there has been no serious military engagement since 2011.Cambodia and Thailand have each accused the other of starting the fighting. The Thai Armed Forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
