As the UK reviews the pension age again, could more time off when you’re young compensate for later retirement?

By Malte Jauch, Lecturer in Management and Marketing, University of Essex
The retirement age keeps creeping up. In the UK, the state pension is currently paid to people at 66, but that’s set to rise to 67 in the next couple of years, and a move to 68 might come sooner than previously planned after the government launched a review.

Gradually increasing the working lifespan is never going to be popular. But one way of making this policy more palatable could be to give people early access to some of the free time that retirement promises.
