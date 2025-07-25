Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuban government scrambling to deal with outrage about country’s economic crisis

By Emily Morris, Research Associate, Institute of the Americas, UCL
Cuba doesn’t have any beggars, according to the country’s minister of labour, Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera. In a speech to the national assembly on July 15, she denied the existence of destitution in the communist country, claiming the problem was actually people “disguised as beggars”.

Her words were greeted by public outcry on social media. They also prompted a swift rebuke from her peers and the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who said leadership could not “act with condescension”. The next day, the Cuban government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In hard-hitting human rights address, Guterres calls for urgent action on Gaza, authoritarianism and climate justice
~ New polling: Reform is winning over Britain’s Christian support
~ Fear of crime is a useful political tool, even if the data doesn’t back it up
~ Channel crossings: life in ‘microcamps’ on the French border, and how they are changing crossing attempts
~ Using cosmetics on babies and children could disrupt hormones and trigger allergies
~ How to reduce the hidden environmental costs of supply chains
~ As Spotify moves to video, the environmental footprint of music streaming hits the high notes
~ Unlocking nature’s toolkit: how plant compounds may support cancer therapy
~ As the UK reviews the pension age again, could more time off when you’re young compensate for later retirement?
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan are trying to mend fences – what does this mean for Russia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter