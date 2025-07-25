Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How poetry can help to fight polarisation and misinformation

By Alex Hubbard, Associate lecturer in English Literature and Creative Writing, Aberystwyth University
By encouraging people to imagine beyond their own experience, reading poetry can help them see things from a different perspective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In hard-hitting human rights address, Guterres calls for urgent action on Gaza, authoritarianism and climate justice
~ New polling: Reform is winning over Britain’s Christian support
~ Fear of crime is a useful political tool, even if the data doesn’t back it up
~ Channel crossings: life in ‘microcamps’ on the French border, and how they are changing crossing attempts
~ Using cosmetics on babies and children could disrupt hormones and trigger allergies
~ How to reduce the hidden environmental costs of supply chains
~ As Spotify moves to video, the environmental footprint of music streaming hits the high notes
~ Unlocking nature’s toolkit: how plant compounds may support cancer therapy
~ As the UK reviews the pension age again, could more time off when you’re young compensate for later retirement?
~ Cuban government scrambling to deal with outrage about country’s economic crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter