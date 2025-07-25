Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A company says it could turn mercury into gold using nuclear fusion. Can we take this claim seriously?

By Adrian Bevan, Professor of Physics, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Queen Mary University of London
The alchemist’s dream is to make gold from common metals, but can this be done? The physics needed to explain how to change one element into another is well understood and has been used for decades in accelerators and colliders, which smash sub-atomic particles together.

The most notable present-day example is the Large Hadron Collider at Cern, based in Geneva. But the costs of making gold this way are vast, and the quantities generated are minuscule.

For…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
