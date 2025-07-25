Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deportation tactics from 4 US presidents have done little to reduce the undocumented immigrant population

By Kevin Johnson, Dean and Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicana/o Studies, University of California, Davis
After his predecessors failed to diminish the US population of undocumented immigrants, President Trump is attempting to drastically reduce that population via unprecedented tactics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
