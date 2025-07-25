Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Amnesty International designates arbitrarily detained MPs as prisoners of conscience

By Amnesty International
Four years since they were imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association, and political participation, Amnesty International today designated Eswatini Members of Parliament Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube, as prisoners of conscience. “The imprisonment of MPs simply for speaking out is a red line that must never be crossed. Authorities […] The post Eswatini: Amnesty International designates arbitrarily detained MPs as prisoners of conscience appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
