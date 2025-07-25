Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is chikungunya virus, and should we be worried about it in Australia?

By Jacqueline Stephens, Associate Professor in Public Health, Flinders University
Jill Carr, Professor, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns about a surge in the number of cases of a mosquito-borne viral infection called chikungunya.

Diana Rojas Alvarez, a medical officer at the WHO, highlighted an outbreak occurring across La Réunion and Mayotte. These small islands in the Indian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
