Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons young people are more likely to believe conspiracy theories – and how we can help them discover the truth

By Jean-Nicolas Bordeleau, Research Fellow, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University
New research reveals people aged under 35 are more likely to believe conspiracy theories due to political alienation and low self-esteem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s new drug pricing guidelines are industry-friendly
~ Waiting too long for public dental care? Here’s why the system is struggling – and how to fix it
~ Ultrafast fashion brand Princess Polly has been certified as ‘sustainable’. Is that an oxymoron?
~ Friday essay: ‘Like a detective examining a crime scene.’ Natalie Harkin charts the intimate history of Aboriginal domestic service
~ AI will soon be able to audit all published research – what will that mean for public trust in science?
~ Butter wars: ‘nothing cures high prices like high prices’ – but will market forces be enough?
~ Russia Clamps Down on Online Searches
~ World Court Rules Tackling Climate Crisis is an International Legal Obligation
~ Could climate anxiety be a form of pre-traumatic stress disorder? A psychologist explains the research
~ Porn websites now require age verification in the UK – the privacy and security risks are numerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter