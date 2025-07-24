Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waiting too long for public dental care? Here’s why the system is struggling – and how to fix it

By Santosh Tadakamadla, Professor and Head of Dentistry and Oral Health, La Trobe University
Tan Nguyen, Casual Research Fellow in Oral Health, Deakin University
Just over one-third of Australians are eligible for public dental services, which provide free or low cost dental treatment.

Yet demand for these services continues to exceed supply. As a result, many Australian adults face long waits for access, which can be up to three years in some states.

So what’s going wrong with public dental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
