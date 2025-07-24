Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Clamps Down on Online Searches

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police detain an activist in front of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2025, before lawmakers approved a bill that punishes online searches for information that is deemed "extremist." © 2025 AP Photo This week, Russia’s State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, adopted a draft law that imposes fines on ordinary citizens for “intentionally” searching for “extremist” content on the internet, including via censorship circumvention tools like Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).Violations of these new amendments…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
