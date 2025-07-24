Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Court Rules Tackling Climate Crisis is an International Legal Obligation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's minister for climate change, speaks surrounded by demonstrators at the International Court of Justice ahead of an advisory opinion on what legal obligations nations have to address climate change in The Hague, Netherlands, July 23, 2025. © 2025 Peter Dejong/AP Photo The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a unanimous opinion on July 23, 2025, that climate change is "an existential problem of planetary proportions that imperils all forms of life and the very health of our planet."The long-awaited Advisory Opinion on the Obligations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
