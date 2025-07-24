Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could climate anxiety be a form of pre-traumatic stress disorder? A psychologist explains the research

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
We are living in an age of anxiety. People face multiple existential crises such as climate change and conflicts that could potentially escalate into nuclear war.

So how do people cope with competing threats like this? And what happens to climate anxiety when wars suddenly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Porn websites now require age verification in the UK – the privacy and security risks are numerous
~ Why it matters who owns a newspaper
~ The 19th-century maritime superstitions that were believed to protect men at sea
~ What caused Britain’s deadliest ‘small boat’ disaster, and how can another be avoided?
~ Always on, always tired, sometimes rude – how to avoid the ‘triple-peak trap’ of modern work
~ Online Safety Act: what are the new measures to protect children on social media?
~ Nipple-covered sea creatures and aquariums filled with tears – Sea Inside’s alternative perspective on oceans in crisis
~ Dealing with wildfires requires a whole-of-society approach
~ Canada’s new drug pricing guidelines are industry friendly
~ Gaza and Ukraine are both waiting for action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter