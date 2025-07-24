Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Porn websites now require age verification in the UK – the privacy and security risks are numerous

By Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cybersecurity, Head of School of Computer Science and Informatics, De Montfort University
As of July 25 2025, people in the UK accessing web services with pornographic content will have to prove they are over 18 years of age. This development has been in the works for a while. It was proposed in 2014 by the video-on-demand regulator, and legislated for introduction in 2019 through the British Board of Film Classification.

It is of course important to stop children from accessing inappropriate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
