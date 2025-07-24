Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why it matters who owns a newspaper

By Steven Barnett, Professor of Communications, University of Westminster
The House of Lords this week approved government legislation that will allow foreign states to hold up to a 15% stake in British newspaper publishers.

This vote clears the way for the American investment company Redbird to take control of the troubled Telegraph newspaper group following two years of uncertainty. An integral element of that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
