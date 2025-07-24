Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online Safety Act: what are the new measures to protect children on social media?

By Jess Scott-Lewis, PhD Candidate, Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Charlotte Coleman, Deputy Head of the Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Technology platforms operating in the UK now have a legal duty to protect young people from some of the more dangerous forms of online content. This includes pornography, content that encourages, promotes, or provides instructions for violence, promotion of self-harm and eating disorders. Those failing to comply face hefty fines.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could climate anxiety be a form of pre-traumatic stress disorder? A psychologist explains the research
~ Porn websites now require age verification in the UK – the privacy and security risks are numerous
~ Why it matters who owns a newspaper
~ The 19th-century maritime superstitions that were believed to protect men at sea
~ What caused Britain’s deadliest ‘small boat’ disaster, and how can another be avoided?
~ Always on, always tired, sometimes rude – how to avoid the ‘triple-peak trap’ of modern work
~ Nipple-covered sea creatures and aquariums filled with tears – Sea Inside’s alternative perspective on oceans in crisis
~ Dealing with wildfires requires a whole-of-society approach
~ Canada’s new drug pricing guidelines are industry friendly
~ Gaza and Ukraine are both waiting for action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter