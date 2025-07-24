Online Safety Act: what are the new measures to protect children on social media?
By Jess Scott-Lewis, PhD Candidate, Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Charlotte Coleman, Deputy Head of the Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Technology platforms operating in the UK now have a legal duty to protect young people from some of the more dangerous forms of online content. This includes pornography, content that encourages, promotes, or provides instructions for violence, promotion of self-harm and eating disorders. Those failing to comply face hefty fines.
