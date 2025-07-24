Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s new drug pricing guidelines are industry friendly

By Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada
The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board’s mandate is to make sure that drug prices are not excessive. However, new guidelines that change criteria for assessing prices may lead to higher prices.The Conversation


