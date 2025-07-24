Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the copper in your diet help prevent memory loss, as new study suggests?

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
More and more research suggests that the copper in your diet could play a bigger role in brain health than we once believed. A recent study found that older Americans who ate more copper-rich foods did better on memory and concentration tests.

The findings, published in Nature Scientific Reports, looked at people’s diets using detailed food diaries and tested their cognitive function. Those who ate more foods that were high in copper – which include shellfish, dark chocolate and nuts – did better on tests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could climate anxiety be a form of pre-traumatic stress disorder? A psychologist explains the research
~ Porn websites now require age verification in the UK – the privacy and security risks are numerous
~ Why it matters who owns a newspaper
~ The 19th-century maritime superstitions that were believed to protect men at sea
~ What caused Britain’s deadliest ‘small boat’ disaster, and how can another be avoided?
~ Always on, always tired, sometimes rude – how to avoid the ‘triple-peak trap’ of modern work
~ Online Safety Act: what are the new measures to protect children on social media?
~ Nipple-covered sea creatures and aquariums filled with tears – Sea Inside’s alternative perspective on oceans in crisis
~ Dealing with wildfires requires a whole-of-society approach
~ Canada’s new drug pricing guidelines are industry friendly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter